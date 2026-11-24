President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys on Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving, continuing a beloved White House tradition dating back to 1989.

President Trump pardoned two turkeys, named Freedom and Feathers — although Feathers made a run for it before the ceremony began, the president quipped.

“This is Freedom. What happened to Feathers? Feathers ran into the bushes,” President Trump said while standing next to Freedom at the new White House helipad.

“But we’ll give Feathers a pardon also, right? I think we’ll give them both,” he told a crowd of chuckling attendees. “So, Freedom, I just want to say that you and Feathers, as of this moment, have a complete and total pardon.”

Freedom and Feathers were raised by Scott and Becky Rightsell in Fort Sybert, West Virginia, CBS News reported. The Rightsell family has farmed for generations and has worked for years to raise turkeys worthy of the presidential pardoning ceremony.

“This is like the Super Bowl of turkey farmers,” Scott Rightsell told the outlet.

The birds are headed to College Station, Texas, to live out the rest of their lives at Texas A&M University, marking the first time National Thanksgiving turkeys have retired to the state.

“Texas A&M’s Department of Poultry Science, the largest program of its kind in the country, has built the birds a new, climate-controlled home, complete with a front porch and access to the outdoors,” according to the report. “Additionally, six undergraduate students have been chosen to oversee the turkeys’ daily care.”

This year’s ceremony marks the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. While that event dates back to 1947 under President Harry Truman, the pardoning ceremony did not become a tradition until 1989 under President George H.W. Bush.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.