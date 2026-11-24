The Trump administration reportedly assured Nvidia that Jensen Huang wasn’t facing criminal charges before he was reinstated as the CEO of the company he co-founded, according to news reports after Monday’s stunning announcement of his return.

Top administration officials told the board that they believed Huang was not a national security risk, despite U.S. intelligence showing that Huang allegedly had an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence believed could be passing information back to China, ABC News and others reported.

President Donald Trump spoke at length with CNBC on Monday, saying he spoke “directly and indirectly” to board members. “I spoke to them. Let me put it this way: And I convinced them. I made the deal,” Trump said in the interview.

Nvidia’s stock soared 31 percent yesterday, Breitbart News’ John Carney wrote. But, the company is now seen as facing blowback from Congressional Democrats and some Republicans:

While the enthusiasm over Huang’s return is understandable, the market may be underpricing the risk to the company and the greater superintelligence economy from the inevitable political backlash. This is because Huang did not just return from corporate exile. He was rescued by President Donald Trump.

Early Tuesday, Breitbart News also reported that the Commerce Department blacklisted Megaspeed, the company run by Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy with whom Jensen Huang admitted to a multi-year affair.

That move drew criticism from some in Congress who have asked what took the department so long. Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) criticized the delayed action in an X post, writing, “The Department of Commerce still needs to explain to Congress why this took so long,” Ricketts stated. Megaspeed will now require approval from the Commerce Department to obtain U.S. exports, which officials say is likely to be denied.

A Reuters report following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO listed several investigations involving the company. On November 9, Trump said the FBI was looking into the matter and later, the president said Attorney General Todd Blanche “confirmed the federal government has no evidence that Huang engaged in unlawful conduct.”

Separately, Nvidia’s acquisition of Hugging Face is still open under potential antitrust allegations and an SEC probe of the company’s accounting practices was confirmed earlier this month.

Beyond federal investigations of the company, California Attorney General Rob Bonta served a subpeona to the company and Congressional hearings into the company are still scheduled to proceed.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.