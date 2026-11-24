President Donald Trump will pardon two turkeys on Tuesday as part of a White House tradition that began — in a slightly different form — during former President Harry Truman’s administration.

The turkeys, whose names are Freedom and Feathers, have been staying at the Willard InterContinental in Washington, DC, as they prepare for the ceremony at the White House, marking its 79th year, CBS News reported Tuesday.

The White House said Monday the American people named the turkeys via an online poll. The large birds are from West Virginia and were raised by Deans Gap Farm owners Scott and Becky Rightsell.

“Each year, two turkeys are officially pardoned by the President of the United States, but only one receives the ceremonial honor at the White House,” the announcement said, then invited Americans to decide which turkey would be onstage at the pardoning ceremony. The voting ended on Monday evening.

Images showed the turkeys enjoying their time at the Willard InterContinental before the big event:

Truman began the tradition in 1947 that is now known as the White House Turkey Pardon, according to the White House Historical Association’s website:

That year, the United States implemented rationing guidelines to conserve food as Europe recovered from World War II. This included a “poultryless Thursdays” initiative. When people realized that this initiative fell upon all three big turkey holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years, they protested by sending live poultry to the White House. President Truman ended the initiative and instead, in December 1947, the National Turkey Federation presented him with a forty-seven-pound live turkey from Turlock, California. Although this turkey was not pardoned and may have met his fate at the president’s dinner table, the tradition of presenting a turkey to the president persisted. In 1989, it officially turned into a pardon, with President George H.W. Bush declaring, “he’s granted a presidential pardon as of right now…”

Scott Rightsell explained to Fox News how his team prepared the turkeys for the big event.

“We spent a little bit more one-on-one time with each of these birds to get them trained to loud noises, a lot of people present, flashing lights — just being handled — so when they get to the president, hopefully they’ll act like they have some sense,” he said.