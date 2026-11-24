An illegal alien released into the United States by the Biden administration is now accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Culpeper County, Virginia.

Last week, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, police arrested illegal alien Juan Carlos Chub Choc of Guatemala and charged him with four counts of rape of a child less than 13 years old, four counts of abduction of a child less than 16 years old for immoral purposes, and one count of use of a computer to solicit a child.

Police allege that Choc repeatedly raped the 12-year-old victim, whose family became concerned that she was being abused.

ICE officials are pleading with Virginia officials to comply with a detainer so that if Choc is released from Culpeper County Adult Detention Center at any time, he will be turned over to federal agents.

“This illegal alien from Guatemala now faces NINE felony charges for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Virginia,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said:

DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to honor ICE’s detainer and agree to not release this child rapist back onto the streets. If they cooperate with us, we can guarantee that this sick criminal will never again threaten American communities and endanger children in our country. Under Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. It needs to stop, now. [Emphasis added]

Choc illegally crossed the southern border through Texas in January 2021 and was arrested by Border Patrol. He was subsequently released into the U.S. interior thanks to the Biden administration’s expansive catch and release policy.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.