President Donald Trump on Tuesday carried out the annual tradition of pardoning two Thanksgiving turkeys, expressing hope that the American people can be “united in gratitude for what our country has achieved,” expressing thanks for the hand of Divine Providence.

“On behalf of the first lady of the United States and the entire Trump family, I want to wish all Americans a very happy Thanksgiving,” Trump said at the start of his remarks. “It’s my pleasure to welcome you to the White House, a special place. And you see, it’s never looked better than it’s looked right now.”

“Today we continue what has become a cherished presidential tradition. In a few moments, under the immense powers vested in me by the Constitution of the United States of America, I will grant a full, absolute, and unconditional pardon, meaning they will live forever,” Trump said, welcoming those in attendance, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and more.

“On very serious note, as Americans gather with family and friends this week to give thanks for God’s many blessings, I hope we can all be united in gratitude for what our country has achieved,” Trump said. “We’ve had an amazing period of time this two years, not even two years, but this has been an amazing period of time. There’s never been a better one in terms of living in the United States.”

“The things that we’ve done have been incredible,” he said, stating that his administration has rebuilt the military – which he said started in his first term.

“Our business has never been better. The stock market. … As of Election Day, we picked up 25 trillion dollars in wealth for our country. Now that’s Election Day. After Election Day, we lost six of it. You know, we lost six trillion, meaning they weren’t happy with the result. The world wasn’t happy, but we’ll get it back, and we’ll catch up to the numbers.”

“And in just two years, our country’s done something that’s very, very unusual. We have 22.2 trillion dollars being invested in factories, in car plants, and SI, superintelligence, the data centers, and everything else. We have more being built under construction today than at any time in the history of our country,” Trump continued, highlighting the “largest drop in crime in the history of our country.”

“We have more new businesses starting up in our country today than at any time in American history. And for those traveling on the roads this holiday season, as you know, we have a very antiquated season when a system, and we’re going to rebuild it for the airports,” Trump continued.

“It’s a very special time for me for a lot of reasons. I ask God to watch over and protect all of our military and all of our people. I’m so proud of our people, and I’m so proud to be your president, because we have we’ve never had a time like this,” Trump added, outlining many of the things to be grateful for in terms of the country before formally pardoning the turkeys, Freedom and Feathers.

“…to all Americans, I hope you spend this week in joyous company of family and friends, and we want to give thanks and grace and gifts, Divine Providence, and make memories that will last forever,” Trump added.