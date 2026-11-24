The Trump administration is going to try to work with Congress and “rebuild” the air traffic control system, which has been hitting significant snags prompting a rare nationwide ground stop earlier this month, President Donald Trump said during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump said there is much for the country as a whole to be grateful for and brought up the issue of the “antiquated” system prior to pardoning this year’s turkeys, Freedom and Feathers.

“…we’re going to rebuild it for the airports,” Trump said. “The air traffic control is 57 years old. That’s like some of the younger parts of it.”

Trump expressed hope they will get money from Congress to make it reality, adding that it is currently “totally safe” but noting that they have to move slowly on this issue to ensure it remains that way.

“We’re going to be getting the money, hopefully, from Congress, so we’ll be able to build it, and we’ll end up with the best air traffic,” the commander-in-chief said. “It’s totally safe, but we have to go a little bit in slow motion to keep it that way.”

Trump’s remarks come over a week after the rare nationwide ground stop, which occurred November 13, attributed to a major telecommunications failure. This, in turn, prompted countless conversations on the need to update the decades-old system.

“We have old equipment, broken equipment. We’ve been telling that to Congress, and Congress, I’m sure, will move,” Trump said in the days following the unusual disruption to travel.

“The Biden administration hooked up a lot of copper into glass. And copper, if you know anything about electrical engineering, you cannot hook up copper into glass, so a lot of … money was wasted,” he added.

“Essentially, what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” he added.

On Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured that “The entire Trump administration is working around the clock to keep America moving” this holiday season.

WATCH the full presser below: