The woke District Attorney in deep blue Mecklenburg County dismissed a felony charge against LaKesha Womack, the accidental winner of North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District race against Republican Rep. Tim Moore.

Womack, who raised just $59,000 during her campaign, nonetheless benefitted from strong Democrat performances nationwide and narrowly won the seat on November 3. She was served a felony warrant at a campaign event one month before Election Day over a 2020 charge for failing to return a rental car.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Democrat District Attorney Spencer Merriweather dismissed the charge.

According to a media release, Womack and the rental car company agreed to an undisclosed sum of money. She was charged with a Class H felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years:

In a subsequent phone call with a prosecutor, representatives for the victim rental corporation said explicitly that the corporation did not wish to proceed further with prosecution and considered the matter resolved. Taking these sentiments into account and considering that the outstanding losses from the rental were fully restored, the state has submitted a voluntary dismissal of the charge against the Defendant, with prejudice.

In an interview with NewsNation earlier this month, Womack cast the prosecution as a “political attack” and said “It’s just a miscarriage of justice for it to even get this far,” and refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing.

Mecklenburg County officials have faced strong criticism for their lax policies on violent crime. State Republicans hauled them into an oversight hearing in the months following the murder of Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte light rail system by an alleged career criminal, DeCarlos Brown. Brown currently sits in jail after being ruled unfit to stand trial.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.