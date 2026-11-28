Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman may be a committed socialist and politician for the working class, but only the well-heeled are going to be able to have a good seat at her upcoming swearing-in ceremony.

The soon-to-be-former city councilwoman turned chief executive is “rolling out the red carpet for deep-pocketed donors willing to shell out as much as $100,000 for VIP perks at her inauguration,” the California Post reported Friday.

Raman’s fundraising invitation obtained by the Post reveals three contribution packages ranging from $25,000 to $100,000. They come with reserved seating, access to a private reception, and photo opportunities at the downtown event.

The $100,000 package brings the most access. It provides 16 reserved seats at the December 13 ceremony and eight passes to an exclusive reception along with a chance to get a photo with the mayor.

For $50,000, donors receive eight reserved seats and four reception passes. The lowest contribution tier, at $25,000, includes four reserved seats and two reception passes.

“All three packages include dedicated check-in and recognition as inaugural committee member,” according to the Post.

The outlet also reported that the contributions go to an event chest named, “The People’s Mayor Inaugural Fund,” with the inauguration carrying the slogan, “A City That Works, for Everyone.”

Ironically, the invitation that solicits from upper crust supporters, and companies and organizations flush with cash, appears to claim it represents the common folk.

“We want her inauguration to look like the city that elected her: ambitious, joyful, and built by and for the people of Los Angeles,” the invitation reads.

However, the Post also reported that Raman’s fundraising appeal “seeks to bankroll the official swearing-in ceremony, a private reception and free community celebrations open to the public.”

Raman’s fundraising efforts appears to mirror that of her fellow socialist on the east coast, New York City Mayor Zohran Mandani.

Mandani netted some $3.8 million to fund his transition and inauguration, nearly $2 million more than either of his two predecessors collected during the first two months of their transitions, City & State New York reported.

The socialist’s fundraising effort stands in contrast with her predecessor.

Mayor Karen Bass’s team told the Post that the outgoing chief executive did not offer such donor packages at her 2022 inauguration.

When Raman takes office December 14 she will be in charge of a city facing a budget crisis, mounting public safety costs, and widespread homelessness, the Post reported.

The City of Angeles in recent years also appears to resemble a third-world city rather than the iconic metropolis of the “California dream,” Breitbart News opined in August.

L.A.’s quality of life problems include a lack of traffic enforcement, illegal and unsanitary street food vendors, widespread littering, and vagrant encampments even in some of the city’s formerly desirable neighborhoods, Breitbart News has reported in a series of stories in 2026.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.