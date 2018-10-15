San Bernadino Deputies Use Doritos to Capture Pig

Deputies from the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s office used Doritos to lure a massive hog back to his home on Saturday.
In emoji-laden posts made to Facebook and Instagram, the San Bernadino sheriffs described a call they received about a “pig the size of a mini horse” wandering a Highland, California, neighborhood. Luckily, due to previous calls about the massive swine, the deputies dispatched to the scene already knew where he lived.
One of the deputies had some Doritos in her lunch bag, and the two left a trail of them leading the animal back to its home. Later, the story was updated to answer two questions of importance to amused readers. First, the Doritos employed by law enforcement were “Poppin Jalapeños.” And while they were unsure of the pig’s actual name, “deputies affectionately nicknamed him ‘Smalls.'”
The office posted pictures, as well as a video on Instagram. “Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all,” they said.
View this post on Instagram
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls… 🐖 Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" 🐷🐴 running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag 😋. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all ♀️♂️
.