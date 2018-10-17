Family Discovers ‘Perfectly Cut’ Hole in Toddler’s Bedroom Window

An Imperial Beach, California, family discovered a clean hole cut through their toddler’s window earlier this week.

Homeowner Vanya said that he and his wife were on their way back from seeing a movie when they received a panicked call from their daughter. When they arrived at their Emory Street home, they found a disturbing sight: A near-perfect circle was cut from the glass of the nursery window, and the window’s latch was broken.

“Our daughter, who had felt a draft in the house … went around and found a perfectly-cut hole in our son’s nursery,” Vanya said. “This isn’t something really random. This is something calculated. There’s something especially chilling about this, I think.”

The story grew even more chilling at a recollection by Vanya’s wife. He told San Diego’s Fox 5:

While I was reporting this hole to the authorities is when my spouse remembered that in the middle of the week she had heard glass being popped out and our son had been asleep upstairs and when she went up to check — thinking he woke up and broke something — she didn’t see anything and so she assumed it was commotion from the neighbors.

Vanya said that he found broken roof tiles, and believes someone put a ladder up to the second-story window, then used a glass cutter to create the hole. While his family works on increasing their home security, they are also warning their neighbors. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the matter, and has requested that anyone with information contact them.