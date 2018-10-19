Menu
Long Island Man Arrested for Threatening Kavanaugh-Supporting Senators

A 74-year-old Long Island man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly threatening to assault and murder two U.S. senators over their support for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. According to a criminal complaint unsealed after his arrest, Ronald Derisi of Smithtown left “more than 10 threatening voice messages” …
Ronald DeRisi, 74, was arrested early Friday morning for threats against two of the United States Senators who supported Kavanaugh’s nomination.

In a September 27th voicemail, DeRisi claimed he had a “present” for one of the senators: “It’s a 9 millimeter. Side of your fucking skull, you scumbag motherfucker.” He concluded the message with “Yeah, Kavanaugh – I don’t think so.” Another recorded call to the same Senator was significantly more verbose:

We’re tired of this guy sucking taxpayers’ money! Getting a free fucking ride! How many more years you gonna do it? None! He’s a dead man! 9 millimeter, side of the fucking head! If fucking Kavanaugh gets in, he’s dead fucking meat! Actually even if Kavanaugh doesn’t get in he’s dead fucking meat. 9 millimeter, side of the head, you fucking old bastard.

On October 6, DeRisi targeted a second Senator. “I’m gonna get you,” he said, “you better pray this guy don’t get in.” Two minutes later he followed with another message: “Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock.” After less than an hour, he fired a parting shot. “Listen, you dumb son of a bitch, don’t you know that guy’s a sex offender? How could you not know that… you fucking twit.”

According to the New York Post, “DeRisi previously pleaded guilty in Nassau County” to a separate count of “aggravated harassment, for repeatedly calling [someone’s] office more than 15 times, and leaving threatening voicemails.”

