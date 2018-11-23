Lousiana Couple Finds Winning Lottery Ticket During Holiday Cleaning

Tina and Harold Ehrenberg are suddenly $1.8 million richer, after cleaning up for Thanksgiving guests uncovered a winning lottery ticket.

The Mandeville, Louisiana, residents really cleaned up for the holidays this year. While tidying up their house for company, they discovered the wayward ticket — worth a cool $1.2 million even after taxes. The Louisiana Lottery ticket would have expired in just two weeks; it was the result of a June 6 drawing, and winnings must be claimed within 180 days.

“We have family coming into town for Thanksgiving, so I was cleaning up the house and found a few lottery tickets on my nightstand that we hadn’t checked,” Tina told WDSU. The couple will receive $1,274,313 after taxes.

But the Ehrenbergs do not plan to do anything too crazy with their sudden wealth — it is headed straight for their retirement. “We don’t have any plans to buy anything crazy or go on any big trips,” Tina said. “The most fun is going to be depositing that check,” Harold added.