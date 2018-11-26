Man Allegedly Murders Woman Within Hours of His Release from Prison

David Bohart, 34, was arrested at a hotel on Friday on suspicion of the fatal stabbing of 49-year-old Marika L. Jones after recently being released from an Arizona prison.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Bohart was released on Monday, November 19, after serving three years in a Tucson, Arizona state prison for the “possession or use of dangerous drugs.” A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear at a drug treatment facility as ordered.

On Wednesday, police discovered Jones’s body after a tip from an unidentified “out-of-state attorney.” She had been stabbed to death. With her was a file full of Bohart’s records, according to reporting by AZ Central. While investigating locally, authorities found that an unidentified man had called 911 to say he had just been released from prison and killed his girlfriend.

This most recent stint in prison was Bohart’s third visit to the penal system. Previously, he served time for forgery and additional drug possession charges. Now he may very well be headed for a fourth and far more serious sentence.