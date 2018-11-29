Orange County law enforcement has taken registered sex offender Robert Bruce Kendel into custody after answering his Craiglist ad.

Kendel has been a registered sex offender since his conviction of “sexual battery of a victim under 12” in July of 1993. Apparently, this did not dissuade him from trying to rent himself out as a Santa Claus for local parties. He posted multiple photos –in one there is a child seated on his lap.

In order to catch him, authorities posed as potential customers interested in renting his costumed St. Nick services. He was hired to come to Orlando Rose Place Park on Old Winter Garden Road to play Santa for $80. He showed up, gave them a signed receipt, and was just beginning to take some group photos when he was arrested.

Kendel now faces a charge of “failure to report or re-register as a sexual offender” for neglecting to register his e-mail and private business. He protested, saying he was unaware he needed to register either one.