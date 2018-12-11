Approximately 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausages have been recalled following the discovery of metal pieces in its frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Monday that CTI Foods, LLC, is recalling 29,028 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausages “that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal.”

The recalled items were produced August 4, 2018, and possess a “use by” date of January 31, 2019. The USDA states the sausages are marked with case code A6382168, along with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The contamination was detected December 10 after five complaints regarding metal pieces found in the links were reported to the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

No “adverse reactions” from consuming the products have been reported at this time.

Those who bought the affected products have been asked to dispose of them or return them to the store of purchase.

Customers with any questions or comments are encouraged to call Jimmy Dean’s customer care line at 1-855-382-3101.