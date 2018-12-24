Watch: Woman in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Mask Robs Shop

A woman wearing a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer mask was caught on camera burglarizing a shop in Colorado, according to law enforcement.

Fort Collins Police shared security footage of the robbery and a tongue-in-cheek poem on their official Facebook page Sunday.

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar had a very shady scheme,” the police’s poem reads. “And if you saw the video, it would want to make you scream.”

“Oh how the camera caught her as she committed burglary,” the poem continues. “Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal. We need your help with her I.D.”

The footage shows the suspect loading up a bag with items from inside the store and for a brief moment is seen taking off her Christmas-themed mask.

According to police, the woman robbed the store on December 18 and made away with “several items” while dressed as “as one of Santa’s helpers.”

“If you have any info about this incident or know suspect’s identity, let us know so we can notify St. Nick,” the police force asked its 19,000 Facebook fans.