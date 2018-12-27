New York City Sky Lit Up After Transformer Fire in Queens

New York City Sky Lit Up After Alleged Transformer Fire in Queens
John Carney/Twitter/screenshot

Much of New York City’s night sky was illuminated for a few minutes with a green-blue-turquoise light after a transformer reportedly exploded at a Con Edison energy facility in Queens around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

A local CBS affiliate highlighted reactions on Twitter with images and video of the event’s effects in its report.

A local NBC affiliate reported:

Con Edison says a couple of transformers tripped offline at the substation at 20th Avenue and 32nd Street, sparking a fire.

The explosion lit up the sky so brightly in neighborhoods like Astoria and Queens that it briefly appeared to be daytime, residents reported. Smoke arose from the source of the blue light, visible from as far as Manhattan.

No injuries have been reported, and local authorities are asking people to avoid the location of the explosion at 20th Avenue and 31st Street in Astoria.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.

.