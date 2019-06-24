Former Playboy Playmate Busted for Meth Possession

Valerie Mason, a former Playboy “playmate,” was arrested for meth possession in Louisiana on Friday night.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest report, while the 31-year-old did not have any drugs on her person, two grams of “suspected methamphetamine” were found in the car in which she was riding. The officer found it in “a plastic container in the passenger door panel.”

Mason previously appeared in several episodes of the Playboy reality show The Girls Next Door on E!. She did not have a modeling background, but Playboy‘s Holly Madison reportedly pushed for her to be brought on board in 2008.

She and both of the other individuals in the vehicle were arrested and charged with felony possession, despite denying ownership of the drugs. Mason was released on Saturday with a $3,000 bond.