Truck Driver Who Killed Seven Bikers in Motorcycle Crash Arrested

Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, a pickup driver who killed seven bikers after crashing into the group on a New Hampshire highway last Friday, has been arrested at his residence in Massachusetts.

According to reports, the now deceased bikers were part of a group called Marine JarHeads, a motorcycle club for Marines and their spouses.

After the victims’ names were made public, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued a statement regarding the event.

“Friday’s tragic accident in Randolph has struck our state and our citizens in a profound way,” he said.

Sununu also ordered all flags on public buildings in New Hampshire to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims.

Zhukovskyy was arrested at 8:00 a.m. Monday by Massachusetts State Police and charged as a fugitive from justice regarding an arrest warrant issued Monday. The warrant charges Zhukovskyy with seven counts of negligent homicide.

In addition to his arrest, police said troopers discovered wax packets containing what they believe to be heroin residue inside Zhukovskyy’s home.

Before his initial arrest, Zhukovskyy spoke with local reporters about the accident.

“I’m trying to process this with my family. I’m feeling shocked. It happened so fast. I am cooperating with police. I feel mentally hurt,” he said.

On Saturday, Vietnam War veteran and motorcyclist Bill Brown planted American flags at the scene of the crash.

“Seven people. C’mon. It’s senseless,” he said. “Somebody made a mistake, and it turned out to be pretty deadly.”

A GoFundMe page has raised $353,873 of its $700,000 goal in support of the victims’ families.

“Jarheads MC has always been about helping veterans and their families. Please help us now and give what you can,” the statement on the fundraising page reads. “Everything you can do is appreciated. We are strong enough to go through this, but we ask for and need your support.”