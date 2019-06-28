NYC Declares Climate Emergency: Earth ‘Too Hot for Safety’

New York City officials declared a climate emergency Wednesday by passing legislation calling for a nationwide response to combat the so-called “climate crises.”

“The United States of America has disproportionately contributed to the climate emergency and has repeatedly obstructed global efforts to transition toward a green economy, and thus bears an extraordinary responsibility to rapidly address these existential threats,” the legislation states.

The declaration makes it the largest city in the nation to dedicate itself to combatting climate change. It is one of more than 650 cities around the world that have made a similar call to action. Sydney, Australia, and London, England, are the most recent to declare a worldwide environmental emergency.

“By declaring a climate emergency, New York City signals that it understands the urgency of climate change, which threatens to unleash catastrophic environmental consequences in the decades ahead unless rapid action is taken by governments around the world,” wrote Joe McCarthy of Global Citizen.

However, Patrick Moore, Greenpeace co-founder and former president of Greenpeace Canada, told Breitbart News in March that the climate change narrative was a “hoax” and the reason he left the movement.

Moore said Greenpeace environmentalists began seeing humans as “enemies of the Earth” and relied on misinformation when it came to science.

He said:

Greenpeace was just going off into this sensationalism and misinformation, and using fear to get people to send them money — fear that the world was coming to an end, which we hear repeated over and over and over again now with this final declaration by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that we have 12 years left until the end of the world. The fact is, people have been saying that since the beginning of time, and it never has and it never people, but they get away with it.

The new legislation states that the earth is already “too hot for safety, as attested by increased and intensifying wildfires, floods, rising seas, diseases, droughts and extreme weather.”