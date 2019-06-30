Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized Ivanka Trump on Twitter Saturday after video emerged of her conversing with world leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

She wrote:

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.

The video was posted to Twitter by BBC journalist Parham Ghobadi and shows Ivanka Trump speaking with several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and International Monetary Fund Chairwoman Christine Lagarde.

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ — Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) June 29, 2019

“Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head). The video is released by French Presidential palace,” Ghobadi wrote.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) also criticized Ivanka Trump on Sunday and called her out for blocking him on Twitter. “I would like to hear Ivanka Trump’s explanation about this video. Oh wait, Senior White House Advisor @IvankaTrump blocked me. Can you forward the below video to her and ask for her response? Thanks.”

“P.S. Can you also ask her why Jared Kushner still has a security clearance?” Lieu added.

At the G20 summit, Trump spoke during a meeting called the Special Event on Women’s Empowerment where she said female talent was “one of the most undervalued resources in the world.”

Trump also urged world leaders, including those of the United States, to “do more” to empower women economically.

“If we propose bold solutions and challenge the limits of the past, we’ll empower women to lift their families out of poverty, to grow the economies in their countries and to deliver greater peace and prosperity to millions around the world,” she stated.