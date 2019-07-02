Wisconsin’s ‘Serial Toilet Clogger’ Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail

A Sheboygan, Wisconsin, man was sentenced Monday to serving three years probation for clogging women’s toilets in his community and at the facility where he worked.

Patrick D. Beeman, 35, who reportedly clogged at least 12 toilets using plastic soda bottles, will serve 150 days in jail and pay $5,500 in restitution. He will also be required to complete 100 hours of community service.

Court documents state that Beeman expressed a desire to right his wrongs and ask “forgiveness” for his actions.

“I need to make things right and pray for forgiveness every day,” Beeman said. He also allegedly told the police “he could not explain this behavior, but simply that he would get very strong urges to do this.”

Reports state that officials found a plastic bottle blocking a toilet at the Deland Community Center in March 2018, and later discovered that the incidents stretched all the way back to April of 2017.

Wisconsin police arrested Beeman in May of 2018 after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.

Before his initial arrest, Sheboygan police posted about the case online and asked for help in identifying the perpetrator. According to Sheboygan police:

Over the past year and a half, someone has been clogging the women’s toilet at the Deland Community Center with a 20 ounce soda bottle. Why do this? I do not know, but if you help us find the person, I will tell you. This is very strange… and gross, but that is the reality of life.

Joe Kerlin, the city’s parks and forestry superintendent, told reporters that most of the time he was able to simply remove the bottles.

“A lot of times we can just fish ’em out,” he said.

However, Beeman had pushed the bottles directly into the pipes which forced officials to remove a number of the toilets entirely, costing the city an estimated $200 in damages for each toilet.

Reports state that Beeman will be allowed to continue working at his job, but he is required to report to jail every day during his probation sentence.