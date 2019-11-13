Drag Queen ‘Pissi Myles’ Crashes Impeachment Hearing

Pissi Myles, right, a special contributor with Happs News, a live news source that streams through Twitter, goes through security, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, as she arrives for the first public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to …
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Pissi Myles, a self-described drag queen comedian, singer, and hostess from Asbury Park, NJ, was spotted on the first day of public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.

With a mobile phone attached to a selfie stick, Myles is live streaming from the hearing via Twitter for the social media-centric org Happs News.

Pissi Myles, center, a special contributor with Happs News, a live news source that streams through Twitter, reports with her cell phone, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the first public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Pissi Myles, center, reports with her cell phone, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the first public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.