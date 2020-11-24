Watch: Colorado Man Loses Pants in Fight Outside In-N-Out Burger

A fight broke out between customers outside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Aurora, Colorado, on Friday, with one patron ending up pantless.

A woman who captured video footage of the incident said the brawl began after someone allegedly tried to cut in line, KDVR reported.

The Aurora location opened Friday and is one of several planned in the Denver area, with a location opening in Colorado Springs.

“According to the Aurora Police Department, customers were waiting 14 hours to be served,” the KDVR article said.

Video footage posted on Twitter appeared to show a man wearing a black shirt slide off the hood of a car as he fought with another man wearing a grey hoodie:

This man pulled up to the In n Out to get in line and get knocked out of his sweatpants 😂😂😂. Day 1 and the city don't know how to act 😂 https://t.co/obRqqdzjxv pic.twitter.com/gOINJh0oBp — 🇸🇻HONEY NUT BOOTY O'S🇸🇻 (@SalvaFlocka) November 20, 2020

When the man in the hoodie fell down, the other individual, whose pants were around his ankles, got up and a bystander stepped in to break up the fight between them.

In an update Friday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department tweeted that it was difficult to estimate how long the line was, but “What we know is the line wrapped around the mall twice, and there were some nearby hwy backups”:

🍔🍟#FunFact A lot of people have asked, "How long was the line?" It's hard to estimate. What we know is the line wrapped around the mall twice, and there were some nearby hwy backups. Right now we estimate the line to be 1.5-2miles long & the wait is now 14 hours. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

On Saturday, the department said traffic around the restaurant had improved and reminded citizens to also visit local eateries, adding, “Be safe, Be Kind and don’t cut in line”:

Traffic around In-N-Out is much improved today, and there are no backups on the main streets. The drive-thru is roughly up to an 8 hr wait & the walk-up line is about 1 hour as of now. Remember, many other local eateries need business too. Be safe, Be Kind and don't cut in line. pic.twitter.com/VPusdr4lcF — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 21, 2020

CBS News shared aerial video footage on Sunday of the long lines of people and the traffic surrounding the mall parking lot:

The grand opening of an In-N-Out Burger in Aurora, Colo., on Friday resulted in fast food pandemonium: local officials estimated a "12-hour" wait time. 🍔 pic.twitter.com/qDtMhsP8u9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 22, 2020

In-N-Out’s vice president of operations, Denny Warnick, told reporters the company was thrilled with the response at the restaurant’s grand opening in Aurora, according to the New York Post.