NYC Murders Surged 125 Percent in First 10 Days of 2021

Murders surged by 125 percent in New York City during the first ten days of 2021 from the same period last year.

The Daily Mail reports there were nine murders between January 1 and January 10. There were four murders during the same time-frame of 2020.

NYC’s first murder of 2021 was the January 1 shooting of a 20-year-old man who was killed “minutes after midnight outside the notorious Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens in Queens.”

Breitbart News reported the murder on January 1, noting it appeared to be the first homicide anywhere in the nation in 2021.

The Daily Mail also pointed out shooting incidents in general also surged in NYC between January 1 and January 10, up 25 percent from 25 incidents in 2019 to 31 in 2021.

The New York Post spoke with Jay College professor Joseph Giacalone about the surging violence. “It’s only going to get worse,” he said.

Giacalone observed that riotous protests appear to have abated in NYC and suggested revamping NYPD officer assignments in light of it. He said, “Now that most of the protests have abated, assign more people to the detective squads to close open cases. Violence begets violence and retaliation is a real threat.”

