Rudy Giuliani is more popular with New Yorkers right now than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), according to a recent Siena College poll.

“The Republican former New York City mayor and current lawyer and adviser to President Trump came in a full 4 percentage points ahead of the embattled de Blasio — who is a Democrat, as is more than half the state,” the New York Post reported Tuesday.

De Blasio received a 28 percent favorability rating compared to Giuliani’s 32 percent.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo has a 57-39 percent favorability rating, little changed from 56-39 percent in November. His job performance rating is 56-42 percent, up a little from 54-45 percent in November,” the poll said.

President-elect Joe Biden garnered a 62 percent favorability rating, while President Trump received 30 percent.

De Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City is “severing all contracts with the Trump Organization” following the “insurrection” at the United States Capitol building, according to Breitbart News.

“Inciting an insurrection against the United States government clearly constitutes as criminal activity. So, the City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump organization. They have profited from these contracts. They will profit no longer,” he said.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) claimed that he will revive the state’s economy through concerts and performances by celebrities, including actor-comedians Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, and actor Hugh Jackman.

“We must accelerate the return of the arts,” the governor said of his plans, adding, “Cities are, by definition, centers of energy, entertainment, theatre, and cuisine. Without that activity and attraction, cities lose much of their appeal.”

“New York City is not New York without Broadway, and with Zoom, many people have learned they can do business from anywhere,” he continued.

“Compound the situation with growing crime and homelessness, and we have a national urban crisis. We must bring culture and arts back to life. Almost no one has been hurt more by COVID than our artists,” he said.

Murders in New York City increased by 125 percent during the first ten days of the year from the same period in 2020, according to Breitbart News.