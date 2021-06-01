79-Year-Old Woman Found Eaten by Her Cats in Spain

A 79-year-old woman was found eaten from the waist up by her pet cats after she died in her apartment in Madrid, Spain, from what neighbors believe was coronavirus.

Police discovered the decomposing body of a Colombian woman, Clara Ines Tobon, on Monday, who was said to have been partially eaten by her pet cats, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Five of the seven animals inside the apartment were also found dead when police and firefighters entered Tobon’s apartment in the northern Madrid neighborhood of Fuencarral on Monday.

The two surviving cats — which are reported to have partially eaten the upper half of Tobon’s body — were taken to an animal rescue center.

Neighbors, one of whom reported flies and strong smells coming from the apartment, told the media that they believe the woman may have died due to complications stemming from coronavirus.

Police reportedly got firefighters to force entry into the apartment, where they found Tobon dead in one of the rooms. Entry was forced through one of the apartment windows.

“A police officer said it was the worst thing he had ever seen since in his job,” said one neighbor, according to a report by Spanish daily El Mundo.

While the autopsy results have not yet been released, Tobon’s body is believed to have been decomposing in the apartment for about three months.

The woman has reportedly been living alone in the apartment since 1996, with the rest of her family members living in Columbia.

