On Wednesday, an NYPD officer helped to save a man who fell onto the subway tracks just after suffering a seizure.

Video of the incident shows bystanders panicking as the unidentified man lies unconscious on the subway tracks moments before the scheduled train arrives. Keeping calm and collected, an NYPD officer reportedly from Transit District 12 steps off the platform to save the day.

“Slow the train down,” one bystander says.

“Hey! What happened?” another bystander could be heard asking.

“He fell!” responds another bystander.

As the officer struggles to help the man up, another bystander steps onto the tracks to aid him in the scuffle, time being of the essence in the face of an encroaching train. Take a look at how the heroic moment unfolded:

Earlier today an aided male had a seizure and fell onto the tracks. Great response by PO Lopez from TD12 & the other individuals around. Stay safe out there & always watch your 6ix!‼️ 🇺🇸🇺🇸🔵⚫️🔵⚫️🔵⚫️🔥🔥👮‍♂️👮‍♂️🚔🚔💪🏾💪🏾 #nypd #leo #cops #law #lawenforcement #sheriff #blueline pic.twitter.com/FNBicPH61s — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) August 19, 2021

No reports yet have surfaced as to the man’s current condition. The incident echoes another that occurred in May of this year when two NYPD officers rescued a man who had fallen on the subway tracks after suffering from a seizure.