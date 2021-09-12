“Fuck Joe Biden” chants have now been heard at college football games for the second week in a row after yesterday’s game between Auburn and Alabama State.

On the heels of a sweeping and controversial vaccine mandate, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and a drone strike that reportedly killed an innocent family in Kabul, including seven children, Americans are calling out President Joe Biden.

In a tweet from account @OldRowViral, a video shows fans who were primarily in the student section chanting “fuck Joe Biden.” The video is from the Alabama State and Auburn football game from September 11.

Last week, videos captured “fuck Joe Biden” chants at college football stadiums across the country. The first video of the chants seems to be from Coastal Carolina’s initial game on September 2.

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

Apparently, the chant also echoed throughout Lane Stadium, which is the home of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. spoke about the chants in an interview with David Hookstead of the Daily Caller. Hookstead asked Trump if he was surprised it was the student section who started the chants in most cases. Trump explained that Biden’s administration has been so chaotic that the incompetency of the president is obvious to Americans. He first cited the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and then highlighted other areas where Biden has come up short:

You look to the border, then you look to inflation and the economy, then you look to all of these things, and then the way they talk down to you, whether it was yesterday, you know, Joe Biden angry screaming at you. People are seeing it. The media, even with their best effort cannot cover up this level of incompetence, this trampling of our basic American and fundamental rights. They’re seeing it, you can’t hide from it.