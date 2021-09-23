Jersey Police Officer Catches One-Month-Old Baby Thrown from Balcony

A Jersey City police officer has been hailed a hero after catching a one-month-old baby that was reportedly thrown from a second-floor balcony.

According to NJ.com, the incident unfolded outside of an apartment building where residents reported a man “dangling” an infant over the second-story balcony. After police arrived, negotiations broke down and the unidentified man allegedly threw the baby off the balcony. Police reacted quickly and the baby was then caught by Officer Eduardo Matute.

“Thankfully the baby wasn’t harmed physically,” Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said in a statement. “We are lucky to have the men and woman of the JCPD, as every single day I see it firsthand they rise to meet any/all challenges.”

A photo of Matute cradling the bundled infant was later shared on social media.

Jersey City spokeswoman told the outlet that the man was “immediately arrested and charges are pending.”

“Kudos to the JCPD and all the officers involved for their heroics and for bringing a safe conclusion to this dangerous situation,” Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez also said in a statement.