Apparent Human Remains Discovered After Brian Laundrie’s Items Found in Florida Park

Apparent Human remains were discovered in the same area where Brian Laundrie’s personal items were found in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, officials announced Wednesday.

A senior law enforcement official says what appears to be partial human remains have been found in Florida’s Carlton Reserve in a location that was previously under water. There is no confirmation the remains belong to Laundrie. The remains were found near a backpack, according to this source, which may be consistent with the type of items Laundrie may have had in his possession.

The development comes after Laundrie’s parents pointed federal authorities to where “articles belonging to Brian were found,” said Steven Bertolino, a lawyer for the Laundrie family.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian,” Bertolino stated.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of fiancee Gabby Petito since early September. Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest roughly three weeks ago. She died by strangulation, Teton County, Wyoming, Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, accusing him of unauthorized uses of Petito’s bank card.

