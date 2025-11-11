Florida AG James Uthmeier Urges Pensacola to Cancel Christmas-Themed Drag Show: ‘An Open Mockery’

Pensacola City Council members are reviewing Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier (R)’s letter demanding they cancel a Christmas drag show due to the belief that axing the performance might open the city up to lawsuits.

Uthmeier wrote a letter to Pensacola City Council on Friday calling on members to cancel the Christmas-themed drag show scheduled to take place two days before the yuletide holiday at the city’s Saenger Theatre, according to a report by WEAR.

The Florida Attorney General said the show, titled, A Drag Queen’s Christmas — which some Pensacola residents have been speaking out against — is “an open mockery of the Christian faith.”

The Pensacola City Council reviewed the matter on Monday, reportedly resulting in several members saying they read it as more of a personal opinion.

“It seems to be not a legal opinion and more of a personal opinion,” Councilman Casey Jones said, adding, “It doesn’t seem like there are any pertinent case files mentioned in the letter.”

Councilman Charles Bare, meanwhile, said, “With all due respect to the Attorney General’s office, this was an unsolicited opinion,” adding that City Council “did not ask for a legal opinion,” before echoing Jones’ sentiments, saying, “as far as I am concerned, this is a personal opinion.”

“I’ve also looked at this, I guess with my attorney hat on,” Vice President of Pensacola City Council Allison Patton said. “I think there was a passing reference to the First Amendment in this letter which strikes me as a less than thorough vetting of this incident.”

Patton went on to say that the city could hire a First Amendment attorney to thoroughly investigate their options, noting, “A lot of people have said our contract allows us to get out.”

“Our city attorney and staff have said there is a real risk here, where we will spend a lot of money on litigation and potential consequences of cancelling the show,” Patton added.

Patton also said the city would entertain the idea of canceling the Christmas-themed drag show, so long as the Attorney General’s office covers possible litigation costs, WEAR reported.

Pensacola City Council ultimately voted to discuss the matter at their Thursday meeting, where constituents will be welcome to speak on the issue during a public forum.

“We’ve got a lot of people in this community that have voiced their opinions from both sides, probably more on one side than the other, that we haven’t discussed,” Bare said.

“So, I think it is disingenuous to the people in our city to take this seriously and to do anything about it,” the councilman added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.