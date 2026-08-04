Hero Sheepdog Assists First Responders with Helicopter Rescue in California

A sheepdog stepped in and helped first responders with a helicopter rescue during an emergency in Laguna Beach, California.

The Laguna Beach Police Department and the Laguna Beach Fire Department personnel responded to an emergency on Friday in the foothills, the department said in a social media post.

While first responders on the ground tried to clear the trail so a helicopter could land, the little white sheepdog, who was in charge of a herd of goats that were in the way, corralled the livestock to the side, the New York Post reported.

“The sheepdog stepped up and helped guide a group of goats out of the way so the units could work,” the department said. “That’s a good boy.”

The department posted drone footage of the dog running ahead of the goats and guiding them out of the way of the helicopter so it could land.

The end of the video shows a close-up shot of the pup running to the top of the hill with his tail wagging and dozens of goats behind him.

The department did not provide further details about what the emergency response was for.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.