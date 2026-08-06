Report: Demographic Breakdown of El-Sayed’s Voters Worries Democrats About Strength of His Candidacy

Far-left Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed’s victory in the Democrat Michigan Senate primary this week over the more moderate Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) was “too close for comfort for many Democrats” ahead of the general election, The Hill reported.

El-Sayed, a former state public health official, won by less than a percentage point when the race was called for him on Wednesday, making clear he must win over more moderate Democrats to beat former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) in November.

The demographic breakdown of who supported El-Sayed also shows who the far-leftist will have to appeal to over the next few months. A Washington Post analysis of voting data found that El-Sayed won with support from young voters, leading Stevens by 24 points in counties with at least 30 percent young adults.

“Stevens, on the other hand, led counties where young adults made up one-fifth or less of the population,” according to the report.

El-Sayed also struggled in counties with higher black populations and populations with more voters who did not go to college.

“In counties where Black people made up at least 15 percent of the population, Stevens led El-Sayed by 8 points. Black voters in Detroit have historically been pivotal for Democrats to win statewide, pointing to a potential vulnerability for the party ahead of the general election,” the report continues.

Counties where at least 40 percent of the population earned a college degree backed far-left El-Sayed by ten points.

After the race was called for El-Sayed, he quickly changed his message in an effort to rally Democrats around beating Rogers, painting his opponent as a warmonger and MAGA loyalist.

“Many analysts see holding the seat as critical to any path to Democrats taking control of the upper chamber,” according to the report. “Recent polling of the general election has added to the sense of uneasiness over the tough road ahead for El-Sayed. While Stevens was neck and neck in a hypothetical match-up against Rogers in November, El-Sayed was trailing Rogers in some surveys, though polling has varied — and proved unreliable in the primary.”