Police Search for Suspect Who Hurled Furniture at 90-Year-Old Woman on NYC Sidewalk

Police are searching for a man accused of attacking a 90-year-old woman has she walked down a New York City sidewalk earlier this week.

Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect approached the woman and threw a piece of furniture at her, causing her to fall to the ground before he ran off, Fox News reported. The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. on Monday outside 501 Brighton Beach Ave, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

“Surveillance video obtained by News 12 appears to show the suspect pushing what looks like a discarded baby crib filled with debris along the sidewalk before suddenly lifting it and throwing it at the elderly woman as she walks past. The impact knocks the woman to the pavement as the suspect appears to calmly continue walking away,” according to the report.

First responders transported the woman to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. Police said the woman was in stable condition.

Police said they have not identified a motive for the attack, and it is unclear if the suspect and woman knew each other previously.

Law enforcement is still searching for the suspect.

Police released a photo of the suspect and described him as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers during the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or by messaging @NYPDTips on X.