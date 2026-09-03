President Donald Trump’s Face Officially on U.S. Currency

President Donald Trump’s face is officially on U.S. currency with the rollout of the official Semiquincentennial President Donald J. Trump 2026 $1 Coin.

The U.S. Mint announced on Wednesday that the coins are officially in circulation and available for order. According to a description of the coin, it is meant to commemorate America’s 250th birthday celebration this year.

“Celebrate a historic American milestone, the official United States Mint-issued Semiquincentennial $1 Coin was struck to honor 250 years of great American heritage. The obverse features a portrait of the sitting President, Donald J. Trump, with the inscriptions ‘LIBERTY,’ ‘IN GOD WE TRUST,’ and ‘1776 ~ 2026,'” a description from the U.S. Mint reads, noting that Trump’s likeness was inspired by a White House photo taken by Daniel Torok.

The presidential seal appears on the tail side of the coin, “which shows an eagle holding an olive branch and a bundle of arrows, with a shield on its breast and a banner inscribed ‘E PLURIBUS UNUM’ in its beak,” the site said, noting that the shield also has 250 inscribed, honoring 250 years of “American heritage.”

Further, 250,000 semiquincentennial Trump coins with a “special-issue ‘July 4th’ privy mark have been randomly included in the Rolls & Bags.”

“This special-edition $1 dollar coin captures the spirit, pride, and legacy of a nation approaching its landmark anniversary,” the U.S. Mint added.

“Available for purchase today at 12PM ET: 2026 President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin,” U.S. Mint announced on social media on Wednesday. “These coins are also in circulation, so check your pocket change. Collect them today!”

They are available for purchase in a roll of 25 special edition coins for $61 or a bag of 100 for $154.50.

The coin is, indeed, historic, given that a living president has not appeared on U.S. currency since former President Calvin Coolidge appeared on the 1926 Sesquicentennial half-dollar coin.