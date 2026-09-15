Jayden Williams Ousted 10 Months After Making History as Georgia’s Youngest Elected Mayor at 22

Jayden Williams — the now-former mayor of Stockbridge, Georgia — was removed from office less than a year after being sworn in.

Williams, who made history as Georgia’s youngest elected mayor at 22 years old, was impeached by the Stockbridge City Council after he was accused of misusing city funds and exchanging sexually suggestive messages and explicit photos with an 18-year-old high school student, according to multiple reports.

“The City of Stockbridge confirms that the City Council has taken formal action concerning the Office of Mayor,” the city said in a statement on Sunday. “The Mayor has been removed from office.”

Williams — who recently turned 23 — was initially stripped of certain privileges in July before the City Council impeached the mayor on grounds of malfeasance, misfeasance, and violation of his oath of office, then returned to executive session on Saturday to vote for his removal, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The former mayor — who took office in early January — was reportedly accused of using his city purchasing card for more than $4,000 in personal expenses such as dining at restaurants, buying clothes, getting haircuts, and watching a movie in addition to spending $2,600 on gas.

During an investigative hearing, after being asked if he used his city purchasing card for these items, Williams answered, “Not intentionally, yes,” multiple times.

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Separately, Williams was accused of exchanging sexually suggestive messages and explicit images, among other questionable communications, with an 18-year-old male high school student, Atlanta News First noted last month.

“I don’t think you realize bro I could really fuck it all up for you,” the teen wrote in a December 29, 2025 text to Williams, to which the mayor responded by warning him that trying to “oust” what they had going on would ruin the student’s future as well, police said.

Authorities also reportedly noted that a search of the teen’s phone showed private messages between Williams and the student — who said he was enrolled in the city’s youth mentorship program — on Instagram and Snapchat that appeared to escalate into sexually suggestive material.

Police, however, said Williams is not facing criminal charges related to his alleged conduct with the teen, noting the student was legally an adult under Georgia law at the time of their correspondence with one another.

Nonetheless, authorities forwarded the matter for administrative review over potential policy and ethical concerns given that the student was apparently involved in a city-affiliated mentorship program.