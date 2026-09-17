Radicals like Hasan Piker and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) run the Democrat Party now, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Scott said Republicans have a better message than the Democrat Party moving into the midterms.

“We care about your family. We’re going to do everything we can to help you get a job. Your kids get a great education. Keep you safe. The Democrats have gone crazy. They want socialism. They want to destroy our economy, destroy our education system. If they like the socialism so much, why don’t they just go to Havana?” he asked.

“That’s what I don’t get. They hate us… The Democrat Party is now led by Hasan Piker, who wants me murdered. He says that publicly. He wants all capitalists murdered,” Scott revealed.

Notably, Piker has said in the past that if the GOP wanted to do something about Medicare fraud, they would “kill Rick Scott.”

“I’m a business guy. But think about, they say this Hasan Piker, Mamdani, AOC — they run the party now. Chuck Schumer is scared to death of AOC, so he does whatever she does, whatever she says she’s going to do. They’re all socialists, right?” he said.

“They want to defund the police. Think about that. They want to defund the police. They want open borders… We went through that with Biden. It was destroying this country, and it still is. Think of all these young people have been killed by illegal immigrants. Let’s do legal immigration. I’m a pro-immigration person, but legal immigration, where these people are vetted, and we don’t let terrorists and criminals and bad people into our country,” Scott added.

Host Mike Slater pointed out that Zohran Mamdani believes illegals coming into the country are “entitled” to our welfare programs as well.

“[He] literally used the word entitled for them, and if they don’t get them, then they’re going to die. And that’s the argument for why we need to keep it going,” Slater pointed out.

Scott asked, “Why do you have a right to come into our country and go on our programs?”

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