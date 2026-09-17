Friendly ‘Guard Dog’ Greets Alleged San Diego Burglar with Toy in Mouth

Ring camera footage captured a golden retriever, with a toy in tow, happily greeting an alleged intruder breaking into his family’s San Diego home.

A California couple was flying home from Chicago last week when they were alerted by their Ring system to a burglar. When they checked the camera, they saw their 4-year-old pup Nash greeting the man and wagging his tail with a toy in his mouth, Fox5 reported.

The dog’s owner Dante Rowley told the news outlet his dog Nash was alone with another dog at the home and just wanted to play. Nash’s welcoming demeanor allowed alleged burglar John Paul Cline, who is 57, to make himself at home, Rowley said.

“We thought, ‘Wow, he’s way more well-behaved with that guy than he is with us,’” he joked.

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Cline allegedly broke into the home Rowley shares with his fiancée, Stephanie Calderon, by using a ladder behind the couple’s shed and climbing in through a second-story window that was left cracked open, according to the report.

One of the dogs ran out through the “doggy door,” but Nash went right up to the intruder, hoping for someone to play with.

Rowley said the interaction prompted Cline to make himself at home and even take a nap in the dog bed.

“He took off his shirt, took off his shoes, went through our refrigerator and ate one of our yogurts,” Rowley told the outlet. “And we saw him eating it and I heard him say something like ‘Oh, that’s good, maybe there’s more,’ and then he went back, got another one, ate that, ate some turkey, ate some cheese, and then right after that, just took a nap,” Rowley added.

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While Cline remained in the home, Nash kept bringing him various toys to play with, to no avail.

Rowley texted the San Diego Police Department while he was still up in the air and provided authorities access to his Ring camera account so they could watch the suspect.

When officers arrived at the home, footage shows them sending a drone inside before several officers approached, guns drawn, according to the report.

Rowley said Nash greeted the officers with his toys, too.

Officers arrested Cline, who is facing a charge for suspicion of first-degree burglary.

Rowley told the outlet he plans to bolster security at his home.

“We’re definitely going to increase security; we’re getting a taller fence,” Rowley said. “We’re going to get some alarm system for the house.”

The Ring video of Nash being the “worst guard dog” has been seen more than six million times on social media, according to the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.