Watch: Washington State Democrat Candidate Has a Meltdown in Patrol Car After DUI Arrest

Democrat candidate Krista Perez — who who is running for a state House seat in Washington — was seen on police video having a meltdown in a patrol car after being arrested for a DUI.

In the body camera footage, Perez — who won the Democrat primary in Washington state’s 29th Legislative District, Position 1 — admitted to drinking wine, declined field sobriety tests, and begged to go home before she was seen praying and sobbing in the back of a police vehicle.

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“Did you get into an accident here?” an officer asked Perez in the video, to which the Democrat candidate replied, “I did not.”

In the footage, the 40-year-old woman is seen standing outside her vehicle, where an airbag had deployed at the front wheel.

“What happened, then?” the officer inquired, to which Perez responded, “I don’t know. I’ve never been in an accident before.”

After being asked for her insurance, Perez told law enforcement, “I literally just changed my insurance just, like, within the last two weeks,” and was unable to tell the officer the name of the insurance company.

Perez then told police that she was driving from “a friend’s business” on Tacoma Avenue South when the car accident occurred.

“Did you have anything to drink tonight?” the officer asked, to which the Democrat candidate replied, “I just had some wine while I was there.”

After being asked how much wine she had, Perez responded, “I had a glass of wine. One glass of wine.”

The officer then asked how big the glass was, to which she answered, “I’m confused about what our questions are right now,” before adding, “I think you might need to contact the business.”

“On a scale from zero to ten, zero being sober, ten being unable to function, where would you rate yourself tonight?” the police officer inquired, to which Perez replied, “I would like to go home.”

After being asked to rate herself on the scale from zero to ten again, the Democrat candidate finally responded, saying, “Four.”

The officer then asked Perez to participate in field sobriety tests, informing her multiple times that she can decline the tests if she prefers.

“It’s totally voluntary,” he said. “You can say no if you’d like.”

Perez told the officer she wanted to “go home” first, and repeatedly stated that she was “confused.”

“You’re not going to go home first. I’m going to tell you that right now, okay? So, your options between the test, yes or no, that’s going to be determined tonight, right now, not when you go home. So, would you like to take these tests or no?” the officer asked.

After declining the roadside sobriety tests again, the officer instructed Perez to turn around and put her hands behind her back.

“Oh no, wait. Hold on. Hold on. Hold on. One second,” she reacted.

The officer then handcuffed Perez while she repeatedly stated, “I don’t know what any of this means.”

“It means you’re under arrest for DUI,” the officer replied.

The Democrat candidate then informed law enforcement that she doesn’t know what “DUI” means, before continuing to repeat, “I don’t know what any of this means.” Perez went on to ask God to help her in Spanish.

Later, inside the squad car, Perez told the officer, “I think what I assume tonight is that you did not experience domestic violence in your life.”

“What makes you think that?” the officer asked, to which Perez responded, “I choose gratitude in my life.”

The officer then asked, “Is there anything else you want to share?” to which the Democrat candidate bizarrely replied, “Anything that you are requesting to be shared right now would be under duress.”

The video footage goes on to show Perez crying in police car and repeatedly asking, “Can you please help me?”

Upon reaching the station, the sobbing Democrat candidate told authorities, “I don’t know to get out” of the vehicle.

The Tacoma Police Department said Perez struck a parked car and set off a chain reaction that damaged five vehicles shortly after midnight on August 11, according to The Jason Rantz Show on Seattle Red.

The Democrat candidate was booked into Pierce County Corrections on the morning of August 11 on a DUI charge.