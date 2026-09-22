A confrontation between high school Turning Point USA activists and an Indiana mother rapidly escalated into threats and widespread outrage, with the mom denying allegations that she touched and screamed at a teenager. Westfield Washington Schools said it investigated the incident and has “taken appropriate steps” with authorities.

“I was at my local back to school event,” Sophia Hunt, the president of Turning Point USA’s Club America chapter at Westfield High School, in Westfield, Indiana, told Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff during a recent appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show.

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Hunt explained that the annual back-to-school event, known as “Rock the Block,” is “where many of the Westfield organizations, businesses, and different high school, and even middle school, clubs get to display their work and what they’re doing within their communities.”

“We were handing out the cutest red, white, and blue bracelets,” the student said, holding up a bracelet for the camera. “They did not have any political message on them. They were just bought in bulk from Amazon.”

Notably, the design if the bracelet solely consisted of a blue streak and white stars against a red backdrop.

“And a little boy came up to our table trying to grab a bracelet,” Hunt recalled, adding that the boy’s mother then “dragged him away,” before accusing the Turning Point students of “supporting a racist, disgusting piece of sh[it]” — referring to President Donald Trump, and slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

“This is as she’s walking away after slapping a bracelet out of my hand,” the 17-year-old student told Kolvet and Neff.

Hunt added that the mother — who has since been identified as Kailly Stanich — also called the conservative students “disgusting” and “vile.”

Stanich, meanwhile, has denied key details of Hunt’s account, including that her son reached for a bracelet, that she had screamed in the student’s face, or that she slapped or struck the teenager’s hand.

“I did not and would never put my hands on a child. Nor would I scream in her face,” the mother told Fox News. “I have filed a police report, and they are getting the footage from the school. Once I have that, I would be happy to speak with you and have the facts.”

“I am extremely disturbed by her lies,” Stanich added. “I went private because I am getting death threats from Charlie Kirk supporters. This is exactly why his ‘club’ does not belong in our schools.”

On August 20, the mother told Newsweek that her son was collecting candy and other giveaways from different booths when Hunt offered him a bracelet.

“I just grabbed his hand and I said no, and I said no very firm,” Stanich said, before noting that Hunt had told her to “have a better day,” describing the student’s delivery as “rude and bratty.”

The mother, however, admitted that she cursed during the exchange and acknowledged that her language was inappropriate.

“I just was very upset that the booth was even there,” Stanich said.

Hunt said she relayed the contentious encounter to Westfield High School the following day, as well as to her principal and another administrator. The student also said some parents contacted the district asking officials to review or revoke Stanich’s access to future school events.

Westfield Washington Schools told Fox News it is “aware of concerns” related to the confrontation and the “subsequent activity on social media,” adding that no “safety incident” was reported during the event by “anyone involved or bystanders.”

“WWS takes the safety and well-being of our students seriously,” the school system said. “The district has reviewed the situation with appropriate school personnel and legal counsel, has communicated to the parties involved, and has taken appropriate steps within its authority.”

“While we cannot discuss specific actions involving individuals or security measures, we remain committed to providing safe environments where students can feel secure when participating in school activities and community events,” Westfield Washington Schools added.

The Westfield Police Department, meanwhile, told the outlet they received the first report of an alleged battery and ensuing harassment involving a juvenile on August 19, adding that the department “does not comment on ongoing investigations.”

A video of Hunt describing the incident circulated quicky online, bringing the local confrontation into the national spotlight.

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“Sophia is exactly the kind of student that makes us all so proud of the work we’re doing at TPUSA, and I know Charlie would be proud of her too,” Kolvet told Fox News. “She’s kind and gracious, but she’s also courageous.”

“She’s a happy warrior who refuses to back down, even when an adult woman, who should know better, engages in an online bullying and smear campaign to get attention on TikTok at her expense,” the Turning Point USA spokesperson continued.

Kolvet added that “Sophia is handling all of this exactly the right way, and she has a very bright future ahead of her.”

“The spiritual battle rages on, but our students don’t back down,” Erika Kirk — Turning Point USA CEO and Charlie Kirk’s widow — wrote on X, reacting to a post from Hunt.

“We will not be derailed. They cannot stop what my husband built,” Erika Kirk added. “We’ve got your back @Sophialilyhunt. Onward.”

Indiana Republican Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith also reacted, telling Hunt he was “proud” of her for “standing her ground with grace and truth after being attacked by a radicalized liberal at a recent school event.”

Hunt said the August 10 incident at the back-to-school event will not cause her to back down from her work with Turning Point USA.

“I will absolutely stand up for my conservative Christian values, as well as stand up for Turning Point USA, no matter the circumstances,” she said.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.