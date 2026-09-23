Hunter Biden Responds to Republican Senator’s Request for Him to Testify Before Congress: ‘Bring It On’

Hunter Biden responded to Sen. John Curtis (R-UT)’s request for both himself and President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., to testify before Congress. “Bring it on,” former President Joe Biden’s son dared, adding, “I’ll sit next to Don Jr. and testify any time.”

“Sen. Curtis of Utah has suggested that Don Jr. and I should testify before Congress. I say bring it on,” Hunter Biden declared in a Tuesday X post. “I’ve already given more than seven hours of sworn testimony. More than three dozen witnesses testified across two chambers.”

“I had no foreign business dealings while my father was president. None. I painted paintings, and I still do,” the former president’s son continued, before insisting, “I’ll sit next to Don Jr. and testify any time, any place.”

“Eric and Jared can join us too,” he added. “No need for a subpoena. Let’s all do it tomorrow.”

In the comment section of his post, Hunter Biden responded to several X users who pushed back on his remarks by calling them “douche bag,” “fucking hypocrites,” and “morons.”

“Go smoke some crack and fuck off,” one X user wrote, to which the former president’s son replied, “No. I’m good. I’ll stay right here and remind all of you what a bunch of fucking hypocrites you are.”

“You painted $500K paintings that nobody buys for that anymore,” another argued.

Hunter Biden retorted, “That’s a fucking lie. Every painting I ever sold while my Dad was President is public. Every single dollar accounted for. Every buyer.”

“I made an average of $220k per year from painting while my Dad was President. It’s all a part of the public record. Let’s see the Trump family do the same,” he added.

Sen. Curtis reportedly sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee leaders, calling on them to investigate President Trump’s and former President Biden’s business dealings and to subpoena their sons to testify before Congress.

The senator said reports of foreign business interests “raise legitimate questions about foreign access to members of a sitting president’s family and whether such a relationship can create actual or perceived expectations of favorable treatment.”

Curtis pointed to Hunter Biden’s “substantial business with foreign entities, including interests in China and Ukraine, while his father held or sought public office.”

The Utah senator also cited a recent ProPublica report that Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev helped pay to rent a private island and also paid for a fireworks show during Trump Jr.’s after-wedding party in the Bahamas in May.

The Trumps, however, described it as a generous gift from a close friend.