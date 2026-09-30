Poll: Majority of Young Democrat Women Blame Men for Their Problems

A majority of Democrat women blame men for their problems, a Survey Center poll revealed.

The survey gave a glimpse into the perceptions of young Democrat women, and it suggested that third-wave feminism still has quite a stronghold on the younger generation.

Overall, 66 percent of Democrat women from the ages of 18 to 29 believe that the challenges women face in American society are “in a great deal due to the behavior or actions of men.” In comparison, only 18 percent of Republican women in the same age range blame men for those problems.

Similarly, a majority of Democrat women between the ages of 30 and 49, 54 percent, believe that the challenges women face in American society are “due to the behavior or actions of men” as well. Only 23 percent of Republican women in that age range agree.

Forty-seven percent of Democrat women from 50 to 64 blame men for women’s challenges in American society, and 48 percent of Democrat women 65 and older do as well. Once again, a much lower percentage of Republican women in those age ranges agree.

The survey continued:

Do men see things the same way? When men were asked whether women were to blame for the troubles men faced, only 16 percent agreed. Republican young men are more likely than Democratic young men to blame women for the challenges that men face, but only 26 percent do.

The survey coincides with an August Economist/YouGov survey examining cultural norms, which found that American women in general are split on whether they would rather pursue a career or care for their family at home, if given the choice.

As Breitbart News detailed:

If either option were available, would you pursue a career outside the home or stay home to care for your family?” the survey asked. Across the board among all respondents, a plurality, 47 percent, said they would choose to pursue a career outside the home, compared to 37 percent who said they would choose to stay home and care for their family. … However, the decision is split among women, as 43 percent said they would choose to pursue a career rather than stay at home and care for their family. Another 43 percent, however, said they would choose to stay home and care for their family over pursuing a career outside the home. Only 14 percent of women were unsure of which they would choose if both options were available.

In that survey, most Democrat women, 52 percent, said they would choose a career outside the home over staying home to care for their family.