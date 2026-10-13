A New York City Carvel customer collapsed to the floor, “wheezing so hard” with laughter, after spotting a botched message on the birthday cake she had ordered.

“What I asked them to write on my husband’s bday cake vs what we got,” customer Chelsi Kern wrote in a Threads post last week, sharing a photo of the note she left for Carvel employees on her receipt alongside an image of the cake she actually received.

She had ordered a classic Fudgie the Whale cake, and in the notes section, she wrote, “RUN (BIG, all caps creepy if possible) Pink Inscription.”

Instead of simply writing “RUN” on the whale-shaped cake, the decorator appeared to take Kern’s instructions literally, writing the message from the notes nearly verbatim — with one spelling error — in pink icing.

“Run & Big, All Caps Creepy if Possiple,” the message on the cake read.

In a follow-up Threads post, Kern wrote, “Update: bestie just sent me a pic she snagged of my initial reaction when she brought in the cake,” sharing a photo of herself seemingly on the floor laughing before someone presenting her the erroneous cake.

“I was wheezing so hard I literally collapsed,” she added.

Kern’s husband, however, took a little longer to see the humor in the situation.

“Bless his heart, he does this cute little chuckle that he does when he wants to be polite but doesn’t really get it,” Kern told Today, recalling the moment the cake was served at his birthday party.

“But then the more he read it and read it again, and I showed him the receipt. He was dying,” she added.

While some friends suggested Kern demand a refund from Carvel for botching the message on the cake, she refused, calling the error “hilarious.”

“Because this happened, we have this deeply funny story that us and our friends are going to know forever,” Kern told the outlet. “I think it’s easy to get mad and annoyed when mistakes happen, but it’s so much more fun to lean into it and find the joy in it.”