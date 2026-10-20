A Brazilian college president was killed in a freak accident Friday while touring the Frank Lloyd Wright Taliesin West home in Scottsdale, Arizona, officials said.

Rogério Renato Mateucci, 55, was part of a group tour of the home at around 2:00 p.m. when a strong wind gust of up to 32 mph broke a piece of the roofing loose, the New York Post reported.

Mateucci, who was the rector of Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná in Brazil, was hit in the head by the piece of broken roofing and died instantly, officials said, calling his death a weather-related accident.

A spokesperson for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation gave their “deep condolences” after Mateucci’s shocking death.

“The property is closed to the public until further notice,” the foundation said in a post to Facebook.

Mateucci had headed the Catholic university since 2022 and held several degrees in education, including a doctorate from Fordham University in educational leadership, according to the report.

Classes at the school were canceled Saturday through Monday to mourn his passing, the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná said in a statement.

The university also held a Mass in memory of Mateucci on Monday. Funeral arrangements will be made once his body has been sent back to Brazil, according to the report.

“And, for those who believe, life is not taken from us, but transformed. Therefore, united by faith in the resurrection, let us now join in prayer for our dearest brother Rogério,” the university said.