Scotland: Museum Removes Egyptian Mummy Because It Lacked ‘Consent’ from Ancient Dead Man

A Scottish museum is under fire for removing a mummy due to a lack of consent.

The museum in question is Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, which has removed its Egyptian mummy exhibition due to lack of “consent from the deceased individual.”

There is a sign in place of the coffin which reads, “We have removed human remains from this display as a mark of respect.”

According to the Telegraph:

The items removed include a coffin with the remains of Nekht, a priest, a mummified right hand recovered from the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, and a mummified male head and right foot.

Scottish Tory culture spokesman Murdo Fraser said of the move, “This is woke madness at its most ridiculous.”

“Even Egyptian mummies are now being cancelled by a society so obsessed with modern sensibilities that it has lost all sense of perspective,” he said, adding, “People visit museums to learn about ancient civilizations, not to see history hidden away because it fails to meet today’s ideological standards.”

One social media user posted a picture of the sign, noting that his daughter was interested in the ancient Egyptians so they took her to the museum to experience the exhibit. To their surprise, the mummy was already removed.

“My daughter has a book on the ancient Egyptians and has been quite animated by it so we took her to Kelvingrove Museum to see their mummy. Except, it’s no longer there,” he wrote. “All ‘human remains’ gone with the following sign up in place of exhibits that have been there for years.”

“The ancient Egyptians wanted to be remembered for eternity! They would have been ecstatic that people were honouring their name and memory. That was literally the point of the tombs and pyramids,” one social media user remarked.

“And now the mummy gets to rot away in the nonclimate controlled basement. How very respectful,” another said.

According to the Daily Mail, the woke moves do not stop there, either, as the charity Glasgow Life is “currently working to remove archaeological human remains from the History Discovery Centre and the Scotland’s Early People gallery at Kelvingrove Museum.”

“Once we have completed work at Kelvingrove Museum, work will begin to remove a coffin and mummified human remains on display in St. Mungo Museum,” it said.