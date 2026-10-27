Illinois Man Accused of Sending Congress Menacing Letters Containing White Substances

An Illinois man was charged with two felonies on Monday after allegedly sending Congress menacing letters containing an unidentified white powdery substance.

Matthew Unglesbee — who included his own name in the return address on the letters — told federal agents the substance was salt, and that he knew the recipients would “take it serious” and assume it could be anthrax, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.

“Unglesbee claimed he was joking but recognized the recipients would not know he was joking and could perceive it as a threat,” the criminal complaint unsealed Monday, stated.

The 37-year-old reportedly mailed at least four letters — all of which were postmarked in Springfield on October 19 — that were received by federal elected officials in Chicago.

The most recent letter containing a white substance arrived at a senator’s office on Friday, along with a handwritten note that read, “HAH enjoy the gift,” the complaint noted.

The three other letters reportedly included a handwritten letter which read, “HA HA.”

On October 16, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Threat Operations Center received an anonymous online tip stating that Unglesbee had mailed suspicious substances to members of Congress. The tipster said they overheard him discussing it at a restaurant, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

Unglesbee — who told authorities that he anticipated people responding to his letters with hazmat suits — was arrested over the weekend and has since been charged with mailing threatening communications and perpetrating a hoax.

Upon searching his residence, FBI agents found a fifth envelope addressed to another congressperson’s office in Washington, DC, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The complaint did not name the members of Congress who have received the letters.

Unglesbee’s criminal past reportedly includes convictions for drunk driving and assault. He has also been registered as a sex offender in Illinois since 2010.

On Monday, Unglesbee appeared in court in Springfield, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Quivey reportedly ordered him held until he is scheduled to return to court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.