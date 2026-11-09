President Donald Trump said Sunday that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has “done an amazing job,” but he was unaware he had done anything wrong, the president’s comments coming amid an investigation into the tech boss’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

When asked if he had spoken with Huang, President Trump said, “I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what is going on. I hope everything’s fine. He’s done such an incredible job, so I would certainly hope… he’s a fine person, in my opinion,” the New York Post reported Monday.

When asked if he wished he had acted on the intelligence when he was briefed about the situation, Trump said “No, I don’t think so. I think he’s an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it.”

The reporter also asked the president if he thought Huang should remain CEO of Nvidia, to which Trump replied, “Sure.” The president further said when asked that he would be open to taking Huang on his upcoming trip to Asia.

“I mean we’d have to find… I haven’t heard he’s done anything wrong. He dealt with somebody, but you know, so does everybody else,” he added.

The Post report noted that the AI company’s CEO has been influencing U.S. AI policy.

The suspected spy was identified as his mistress, Alice Huang, who is of no relation to the CEO. She was allegedly recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), the Post article reads.

U.S. officials reportedly determined in October that the woman, who is a top executive at the Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, was a Chinese intelligence asset who had a close relationship with the tech boss and had allegedly been funneling information to Beijing, Breitbart News reported:

Authorities were already investigating whether Alice Huang was helping China obtain restricted advanced Nvidia AI chips before surveillance revealed she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang, according to a report by the New York Times. The discovery raised alarms due to Huang’s central role in the global AI race as the CEO of Nvidia, which produces the most powerful AI chips in the world.

In a statement on Sunday, Nvidia’s Board of Directors detailed the situation and what was being done.

“The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort,” the statement reads:

A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information.

The statement also noted the CEO fully supports the review and said he would cooperate.

The Nvidia CEO admitted to the company that he had an affair with the woman suspected to be a Chinese spy, and that was what prompted the company to open an independent investigation, according to Breitbart News.

“The timing is awkward: Huang has been a vocal advocate for loosening restrictions on selling advanced AI chips to China, a position he held even as the relationship was unfolding,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, China denied there was a spy plot targeting the CEO, the Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.