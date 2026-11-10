Franklin Graham on Pete Hegseth Attacks: ‘I Don’t know Why Republicans Eat Each Other’

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham defended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in a post late Monday, revealing the real reason he believes Hegseth is being targeted so vehemently.

“Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is under attack — and it’s by Republicans! For the life of me, I don’t know why Republicans eat each other,” Graham expressed.

“I believe the real reason they are coming after Secretary Hegseth is because he has taken on the anti-God, woke, and DEI initiatives that the Biden administration had pushed down the throats of our military,” Graham stated.

He continued, “Since Secretary Hegseth has been at the Pentagon, he’s been cleaning house — and millions of Americans are grateful. I encourage everyone to pray for him, that God would give him strength for this difficult hour.”

Graham’s remarks came ahead of Hegseth’s defense of his work in the administration, defending the “conflict with Iran, the extraction of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, strikes on alleged narco-terrorist vessels, and other actions he has taken as leader of the U.S. military from Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) impeachment effort,” as Breitbart News detailed.

Hegseth described the impeachment effort by Massie, whom he described as a “disgruntled and defeated congressman,” as “not oversight” and “not accountability.”

“It’s a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment,” Hegseth said of the impeachment resolution.

As Breitbart News reported:

Massie reintroduced his resolution with eight impeachment articles on Monday. The allegations listed against Hegseth include violations of the War Powers Resolution of 1973, free speech suppression, extrajudicial killings, and the “kidnapping of a sovereign foreign leader” — referring to Maduro. According to Massie, Hegseth suppressed free speech when he “retaliate[d] against and intimidate[d] Senator Mark Kelly” for 2025 statements the Department of War claims were “seditious” in which Kelly encouraged service members to disobey lawful orders. House Republican leadership must bring the articles up for a floor vote within two legislative days “because Massie filed the measure as privileged under House rules,” NBC News reported. Republicans could kill Massie’s resolution, which he originally introduced in September, with a majority vote.

President Donald Trump has also defended Hegseth, giving him an “’A’ PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!”