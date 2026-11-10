Police: Plane in California Evacuated After ‘Call of Duty’ Game Mistaken for Bomb Threat

A plane at a California airport was evacuated and a person was detained on Sunday night after his “Call of Duty” video game conversation was overheard and mistaken for a bomb threat, police said.

The incident occurred at the Inland Empire’s Ontario International Airport just before 10 p.m. The Ontario Police Department said a passenger on a Frontier Airlines plane waiting to depart overheard the words “bomb” and “explosion” and reported it to the crew, CBS News reported.

The crew evacuated all passengers from the plane, and travelers were also evacuated from the east wing of Terminal 2 inside the airport, according to the report.

Authorities detained an individual who explained that he was FaceTiming a friend while playing an online game of Call of Duty.”

“The top-selling video game franchise simulates war with realistic-sounding gunfire and explosions. While playing it, the passenger told police that the words ‘bomb’ and ‘explosion’ were used to describe his gameplay,” per the report.

Crews conducted a sweep of the plane and did not find any explosive devices. Authorities said no crime was committed.

All of the passengers, including the person who was detained, were allowed to get back on the plane and depart.

Authorities did not release any other details immediately, according to the report.